Islamabad High Court removes Zartaj Gul’s name from passport control list

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the removal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul’s name from the Passport Control List (PCL).

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition for the removal of Gul’s name from the PCL.

The Immigration and Passport Department submitted a report to the court, stating that there were no restrictions on Zartaj Gul’s travel abroad or the issuance of a new passport. The department requested the court to dismiss the petition.

Subsequently, the IHC removed Zartaj Gul’s name from the PCL and dismissed the request.

Her name had been added to the list at the request of the Punjab Interior Ministry due to a case in Dera Ghazi Khan, prompting Gul to approach the court against the decision.