Islamabad High Court reserves verdict on maintainability of petition against Shahzad

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a case challenging the appointment of Mirza Shahzad Akbar as advisor to the prime minister on accountability and interior.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah reserved the decision after listening arguments of the lawyer. The petition was moved by a citizen Pervaiz Zahoor.

The Islamabad High Court chief justice said the prime minister was authorized to appoint anyone as his advisor in accordance of the Constitution.

During the course of proceedings, he said if there was a matter of rule of law then it would be appropriate for the petitioner to take it up with the bar council.

He said we should spend time to address complaints of the public instead of wasting it on unnecessary things.

The court had clearly written in sugar mills case that Shehzad Akber could not be part of the federal cabinet, the bench said.

The court asked the petitioner that whether Shehzad Akber had interfered into the powers of chairman of National Accountability Bureau or Federal Investigation Agency.

The petitioner had not placed such things before the court, the bench said.

The chief justice said NAB was an independent institution and no one could interfere into its affairs.

After this, the bench reserved the decision on maintainability of the case.

IHC for continuing trial against Mossa Gilani in ephedrine case: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to remove anti narcotic law sections from the ephedrine quota case and ordered to continue trial against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani’s son Ali Mossa Gilani, Mukhdoom Shahabuddin and others.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran announced the judgment on a petition filed by accused Anser Farooq and Iftikhar Baber.

The accused had challenged the addition of Section 9C in the case.

The IHC said only trial court would decide that whether the case was related to the narcotics or not.

The court ordered to continue trial against the accused nominated in the case.