Islamabad High Court seeks arguments from AGP in FIA case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court on Monday sought arguments from Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Ja-wed Khan on next hearing in case pertaining misuse of powers by Federal Investi-gation Agency (FIA).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case pertaining to the above matter. Director FIA Baber Bakht and others appeared before the court.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice asked the FIA that it had to satisfy the court that what was the defamatory in cases so that it started inquiry. He asked the FIA to satisfy the bench on cases that were pending with the court.

The court said that this impression was being given that the law was for the protection of women and children. The case of woman MNA was separate and this court had given her relief when a lower court had ordered for registration of FIR against her.

The court asked the director FIA what was defamatory in that woman MNA’s case and why the department had taken action on her application while giving priority on other 94,000 complaints. The FIA official said that it was only the application contents nothing else.

The court remarked that there were strict rules agai-nst slandering and modesty. Why these were being confused with defamation, Justice Minallah asked.

The chief justice remark-ed that a public office holder shouldn’t worry on criticism. How the accountability of the public office holders could be done other then it, he asked.

The court summoned AGP on March 21, and adjourned hearing of the case.

