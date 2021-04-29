Islamabad High Court seeks ECP’s comments on special person petition

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from respondents in a petition challenging non inclusion of special persons in recruitment of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The chief justice questioned that if a special person could perform duties after being recruited as judge then why not he could work with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

This court would not permit any discrimination with special citizens of the country, he observed.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, asked the ECP lawyer that under what law the institution had ignored the special persons in recruitment. The court observed that the petitioner was not demanding quota in recruitment instead he wanted to appear in the process on merit.

The petitioner had objected that the ECP had not facilitated him on test day due to which he couldn’t appear in it.

The chief justice remarked that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was a constitutional institution and observed that it was an injustice with the special persons.

The ECP lawyer adopted the stance that the candidate didn’t meet the requirements for the ECP officers at this the chief justice asked what did he mean by this. Justice Minallah remarked that if a person with disability could work as judge then why he could not perform in ECP.

The court sought comments from secretary Election Commission of Pakistan and adjourned the case till Monday.