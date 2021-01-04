Islamabad High Court seeks report in missing lawyer case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought a detailed report from Islamabad Police within 10 days regarding disappearance of lawyer Hammad Saeed who was later recovered.

Hammad Saeed appe-ared before Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the case.

DIG Operations Islamabad Police Waqaruddin Syed, SP Saddar Sarfaraz Virk, SP Investigation Malik Naeem and others attended the proceedings.

Hammad informed the court that he was forcibly kidnapped and was taken to a small room with his eyes covered after a drive of around 20-25 minutes.

The police informed the court that they had registered a first information report (FIR) regarding the incident.

The chief justice of Islamabad High Court noted that there was no immediate response from police even the FIR was not registered timely.

The court asked that what action was taken against the concerned station house office (SHO) of the area for negligence to this DIG Operations Waqaruddin said that a show-cause notice had been served to him, adding that he will be suspended.

The chief justice of Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah said that the police’s response should be immediate on missing of any common citizen like it used to take action on incident with a member of elite family.

The bench sought report from Islamabad police within 10 days after investigating the matter.

Justice Minallah said that it was a serious issue, the court could issue order if the missing lawyer was not recovered.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till January 15.

IHC seeks comments from PTA in case against sacrilegious contents on Netflix: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from federation and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on a petition against uploading of blasphemous movie on social media and Netflix.

The Islamabad High Court also ordered the ministry of information to ensure presence of its representative on next hearing in this case.

Justice Aamer Farouk of Islamabad High Court conducted hearing into the case filed by Shuhada Foundation.

The petitioner’s lawyer Tariq Asad Advocate appeared before the court and pleaded that Netflix should be banned permanently on uploading the sacrilegious movie while Google, Youtube, twitter and facebook should be instructed to open franchises in Pakistan within six month.

After this, the court served notices to respondents and adjourned hearing till Tuesday.