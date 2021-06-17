Islamabad High Court seeks report regarding ‘missing’ citizen

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought a detailed report regarding a ‘missing’ citizen Mudasir Naro.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC, who heard the case seeking recovery of the above citizen, also summoned senior officials of the ministries concerned on next hearing for assistance in the matter.

The court instructed the respondents to also submit the report of Commission of Inquiry on Forced Disappearance (CIoFD) on next hearing regarding the incident.

The court asked the petitioner’s lawyer Usman Warraich Advocate to submit the details of family members of the missing person.

The court also instructed the government to provide expenditures for the three-year old daughter of the victim.

Rejecting the one-page report, the court directed by the additional attorney general to submit a detailed report about the missing person.

The case was adjourned till June 23.

IHC summons DC on SCBA’s convention issue: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday summoned deputy commissioner (DC) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) for preventing the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to convene a convention in the federal capital.

The court, however, allowed the lawyers body to conduct the event and directed the ICT DC to explain his position over the matter.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by SCBA regarding the above matter. The court instructed the administration not to create any hurdle in the event.

The petitioner’s lawyer informed the court that the body was informed by the administration that it could not conduct the convention. The unclear notification was against the basic human rights enshrined by the Constitution.

The lawyer said the SCBA could not be stopped from convening the event in the complex of bar.

The court observed that the bar association would conduct the convention with all COVID-19 standard operating procedures in place, and adjourned the case till June 21.