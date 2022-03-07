Islamabad High Court seeks report regarding police torture against protesting Baloch students

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought report regarding the police torture against the protesting students in front of National Press Club Islamabad and adjourned hearing till March 21.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that the Baloch students should be provided a forum to raise their voices. Any senior public officer holder should have visited them, he remarked.

Secretary Ministry of Human Rights, Additional Secretary Inerior, Attorney General of Pakistan, Advocate General Islam-abad and IGP Islamabad appeared before the court.

Imaan Mazari Advocate contended that the student camp was in place since March 1, and protesters were demanding for the early recovery of a student.

The chief justice questioned the respondents that why not the court should issue orders for termination of first information report (FIR) against the protesters.

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan said that there was concern about law and order situation. He said a tragic incident had occurred recently in Peshawar. He prayed the court to let the police complete the procedure to dismiss FIR.

The chief justice remar-ked that the young students had been sitting peacefully, adding that the court would not allow to suppress their voice.

IHC disposes of plea against police raid: The Islamabad High Court on Monday disposed of plea against a raid at the house of a senior lawyer Pervaiz Zahoor and instructed the police to take action as per law.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that police personnel and officers were untrained.

The chief justice heard the case filed by a senior lawyer against the raid at his house and arrest of his children.

Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA)’s President Shoaib Shaheen said police raided the house to recover liquor and arrested the two children of senior lawyer. The court asked the attorney general of Pakistan it was a strange case as the arrests were not necessary.

The court asked even if the FIA was considered factual then still why the girl was arrested by the police.

The police personnel were untrained, chief justice said.

Petitioner’s lawyer said that house owner should be arrested if liquor was recovered from the house. The advocate general Islamabad informed the court that the bails of the two children of senior lawyer had been approved.

The court sought report from the police and dispose of the case.

