Islamabad High Court serves show-cause notices to ex-chief judge & others

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (I-HC) on Tuesday served sh-ow-cause notices to ex-chief judge of Gilgit Balti-stan Rana Shamim and others in controversial statem-ents’ case, and instructed t-he respondents to submit t-heir reply within seven days.

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed, Advocate General Islamabad Niazullah Niazi, journalist Ansar Abbasi and Chief Editor of an English daily newspaper Mir Shakeel ur Rehman appeared before the court. However, Rana Shamim remained absent from the proceeding and his son Ahmed Hassan Rana appeared on behalf of him.

Rejecting the apology requests by the respondents, the court asked them to submit a written reply in response to the show cause notices till next date.

Addressing Mir Shakeel ur Rehman, Chief Justice Athar Minallah said this court had summoned him unwillingly. This was a co-nstitutional court, he said, questioning whether the public’s trust in the judiciary was being eradicated through such news items.

The chief justice remar-ked there was a difference between social media and a newspaper as it had an editorial policy. Apparently, the affidavit seemed fake, he said, adding that the former chief judge was served notice because of the newspaper’s report.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that he had full confidence in the judges of IHC that’s why he had initiated this case.

The chief justice noted that many times social media campaigns were launched against him, if someone gave an affidavit then whether the newspaper would publish it on the front page.

On the directives of the court, journalist Ansar Abbasi read out the headline of a news story. The court asked whether anyone in this courtroom could tell that from where we had taken orders.

The said affidavit, Justice Minallah said, was not part of any court’s record.

The chief justice asked that from where the ex-judge notarized this affidavit. Why was it notarized from abroad?

The court asked Ansar Abbasi whether he himself had investigated this news or inquired from registrar Islamabad High Court about the content. Justice Minallah said if the chief justice of Pakistan would give him such instructions then he would move to the supreme judicial council against it. Why did the ex-judge of Gilgit Baltistan remain silent for three years, he asked.

The chief justice remarked it was an open challenge if anybody proved that the bench, hearing the cases of Nawaz Sharif, was dissolved on the instructions of somebody then he would take full responsibility.

The court said that the ex-chief judge and the said journalist would have to present evidence to prove their claims. This court wouldn’t take time to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the ex-judge. The court asked Ansar Abbasi that he was a journalist instead of a messenger.

On a query of the bench, newspaper’s editor Aamer Ghouri said the story could be published if someone has documents. The court asked what documents that were not part of any court’s record.

The court asked whether Ansar Abbasi and Rana Shamim have evidence regarding issuance of instructions to this court. If yes, then this court would take action against the ex-chief justice of Pakistan, Justice Minallah remarked.

The court instructed all the respondents to appear in person on the next date of hearing.

The court asked the Attorney General of Pakistan what would be consequences if the affidavit would prove fake. The AGP said it would be a criminal act.

The AGP said the timing of this affidavit was also questionable, adding that it was issued just a few days before hearing on the appeals of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Ansar Abbasi requested the court to also conduct an inquiry into the allegations along with a contempt of court proceeding. The court said these allegations were leveled against the judges of IHC and it was an attempt to damage the reputation of IHC.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till November 26.

IHC dismisses case regarding sugarcane price: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to fix the same rates of sugarcane in Punjab and Sindh, while declaring the plea non maintainable.

The court asked the petitioner to approach the relevant forum for the relief.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by farmer Muhammad Ismail.

The chief justice remarked that such matters should be dealt by provinces instead of raising objections before courts.

The petitioner’s lawyer prayed the court to served notices to respondents regarding the rates of sugar in the country.

On the query of bench, the lawyer said the provinces were authorized to fix the rates of sugar. To this, the chief justice observed that there was neither sugarcane crops in federal capital nor it had the offices of sugar price commissioners.

The court subsequently dismissed the case and asked the petitioner to approach relevant forum.