Islamabad: Kashmiri families protest against continue lockdown in occupied Kashmir

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The divided Kashmiri families on Friday protested against the continued lockdown and other oppressive measures being taken by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

According to reports, the protest was held at D-Chowk and was attended by thousands of Kashmiris including women and children.

The demonstration was also aimed at drawing the world attention towards the ongoing siege and humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir.

The protesters carried flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as placards and banners with slogans denouncing Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir. They also chanted slogans against India and in favour of freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian occupation.

Addressing the protesters, the speakers said that the Kashmiri people rejected Indian unilateral decision to revoke special status of Jammu and Kashmir, stressing that they would continue their resistance against illegal occupation of their land by India.

They said that scrapping the special status of Kashmir was against the UN resolutions as well as against India’s own constitution.

They demanded of the international community, especially the United Nations to come forward and impress upon India to stop its onslaught against the Kashmiris and settle the Kashmir dispute by allowing them to exercise their right to self-determination.