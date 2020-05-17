Islamabad mayor Anser suspended over corruption charges

Abdullah Momand

ISLAMABAD: The government federal cabinet through a circulation order suspended Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz for a 90-day period, according to a notification issued on Sunday by the Ministry of Interior available with The Frontier Post.



The notification has said that “ Sheikh Ansr Aziz was suspended “with immediate effect for a period of ninety (90) days for fair conduct of inquiry under section 96, sub-section (1) of Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act, 2015 (X of 2015)”, said the notification.

The Cabinet approved a summary of the Islamabad mayor’s suspension through circulation in order to conduct a free and transparent inquiry against him and added that suspension was done for a fair accountability that the premier should not overcome on the inquiry.

Its pertained to mentioned here that in February of this year, a reference was filed against Sheikh Ansr Aziz who is affiliated with the current opposition party of PML-N in which it was alleged that he was abusing his powers, using staff for personal use, and operating official vehicles that were reportedly beyond his entitlement the reference added.

Although Mayor Islamabad challenged the reference in a petition to the Islamabad High Court, claiming the accusations against him were politically motivated by the incumbent government of PTI

The reference was filed by Humayun Akhtar, a member of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the acting Chief Metropolitan Officer (CMO). A local government commission led by PTI lawmaker Ali Nawaz Awan had recommended Aziz is suspended during the course of an ensuing investigation.

A charge sheet was issued against Mayor Islamabad following the inquiry was performed on directions of the Local government Commission Islamabad heading by Advisor to Prime Minister on CDA affairs Ali Nawaz Awan and the commission in last meeting not only recommended the suspension of Mayor Islamabad but as well suggested to put Mayor and their other senior officials on NO fly list (ECL) that he should face the accountability and trial.

The charge sheet issued against Mayor Islamabad mentioned that the city premier is accused by massive corruption charges and in violations of the Public Procurements Regulations (PPRA) the premier done auction of the illegal bus terminals in Islamabad as well various rules were bypass and changed in auction episode in violation of the PPRA regulations. The charge sheet mentioned that the Mayor in August 2019, while awarding contract to different bus terminals changed various rules to benefit the contractors of the bus terminals as well the rule of advance payment was also changed for all contractors’ success to obtained auction of the bus terminals.

The charge sheet added that the contractors linked to the bus terminals of Abapara, Faisal Mosque, G-9, G-11 and I-10 earn billions from the bus terminals operations which was performed illegally by the Mayor and District Municipal Administration (DMA) in violations of the PPRA regulations due to which the national exchequer faced a huge financial losses. A source in the government forecasted and told The Frontier Post that the government has decided to put Mayor Islamabad name along with other officials on Exit Control List (ECL) and FIA in coming days can arrest Mayor along with other officials on massive corruption charges.

Mayor opposed the move of suspension

In a video message the Mayor Islamabad opposed the move and called it political victimization by the incumbent government. He added that the recent suspension on weekend day spotlights that PTI government didn’t believe on progress but believe on political victimization and this time they also shows that other issues are not important for them but issuing suspension order on weekend is their priority the sake of political tug of war against opposition. He added that he will pursue legal battle against this injustice.

Members market it illegal

The other member of the local government commission Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayad condemned the removal of elected Mayor of Islamabad and added that he and Raja Parvaiz Ashraf was busy in parliamentary affairs and in their absence the commission removed the Mayor in an illegal move.

He added that the Prime Minister and their colleagues in a move of conspiracy removed the elected Mayor of Islamabad in an illegal move which is totally unlawful and spotlight that the opposition are on hit list of the incumbent government of political victimization.