ISLAMABAD: MNA Haji Imtiaz Ahmed (NA 85), Syed Faiz ul Hssan (NA 70) and Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Bhatti (NA 87) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Parliament House on March 02, 2021.
The Frontier Post
/
March 2, 2021
News In Pictures
