Islamabad: Police dispatch 400 containers to block ‘Azadi March’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police dispatch 400 shipping containers to various places in the capital to block roads to prevent JUI-F workers to enter Islamabad.

The PTI led government intensified the preparations to stop Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)-led Azadi March.

According to reports, the containers have been placed in Red Zone area of the capital. The containers will be used to block the entrance and exit points of the federal capital and Red Zone to prevent entry of the Azadi March participants.

According to sources, these steps are being taken to meet any situation as JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called for a march on Islamabad on October 31

Meanwhile, a committee formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to hold talks over Azadi March of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), on Monday rejected Opposition’s Rehbar Committee’s demand of the premier’s resignation.

According to sources, the rejection came during a meeting of the government’s committee headed by Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and comprises of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi, PTI leader Asad Umer, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, and Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri held in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the government committee rejected Rehbar Committee’s demand of resignation of PM Imran.

Sources said that the members of the government committee said that the government recognizes the opposition’s right to peaceful protest but the march towards federal capital is inappropriate during the current situation of the country and the region, adding that the government is serious about resolving issues through dialogue.

Sources further said that the government committee has decided to hold meeting with all opposition leaders and it will also hold meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif.

“Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has also been tasked to contact Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chariman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” sources said while Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will himself contact JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.