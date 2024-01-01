Islamabad rally postponed to avoid unrest: Imran Khan

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday disclosed that while in jail, he was informed that holding a rally in Islamabad could lead to national unrest, prompting the decision to cancel the event.

During an informal discussion with journalists at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan explained that the rally in Islamabad was called off due to concerns over the Khatm-e-Nubuwwat matter. He mentioned that he was warned that the topic was highly sensitive, with religious parties already protesting in Islamabad. Fearing potential chaos, the rally was postponed. He further added that had the rally taken place, there was a significant risk of a repeat of the May 9 incident.

The judicial inquiry into the previous May 9 event still remains pending. Imran Khan cautioned that if permission for the rally is granted but authorities attempt to stop it, the government will be held accountable. He pointed out that the credibility of the courts is at stake, as the judiciary needs to decide whether they will allow the rally or if the administration will cancel the permit. He emphasized to his party not to tolerate any further disruptions regarding the September 8 rally.

He reiterated that this is the last time he is postponing the Islamabad rally. Khan urged party leaders to meet before September 8 to finalize plans for protests if the Supreme Court’s decision isn’t enforced. He instructed the leadership that this time, if anyone tries to obstruct them, they must not back down.

In response to a journalist’s query about the trial of General (Retd) Faiz Hameed, Khan defended his demand for an open trial. He dismissed accusations that he had conspired with Faiz Hameed regarding the events of May 9, stating that he had built the party from the ground up and had been fighting constitutionally for 28 years. He called for an open trial if Faiz was indeed involved in May 9, emphasizing that this issue is neither a military nor an international secret.

Khan also remarked that if the Hamoodur Rahman report had been implemented, Pakistan would be in a better democratic state today. He argued that just like the benefits of enforcing that report, holding an open trial in this case would be equally valuable. Had the report been enforced, the country would have avoided three martial laws, and there wouldn’t be an undeclared martial law today.