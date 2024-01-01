Islamabad Red Zone sealed again after TLP protest call

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal police once again sealed the Red Zone Islamabad and put security on high alert after the protest call by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

According to the report, four out of five red zone roads have been completely sealed by installing containers at Serena Chowk, Nadra Chowk, Express Chowk and Marriott Chowk.

Police also sealed Fazal Haq Road and China Chowk by installing barbed wire on Jinnah Avenue and heavy personnel deployed in the area.

Police said that the decision was being taken that a protest call was given by TLP as the campaign for the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

The decision of the capital police to seal the area by installing containers is to prevent the protestors from entering the red zone by installing containers, police said.