Islamabad secretariat employees continue protest, demand raise

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Secretariat employees protest continued on Tuesday demanding a raise in salaries.

The protestors also stopped federal ministers Sheikh Rasheed, Shafqat Mahmood and advisor for Commerce and Industries Abdul Razak Dawood from going to their respective offices.

On reaching his office, Railway minister Sheikh Rasheed’s car was stopped by the protestors and shortly after, the same happened to Education minister Shafqat Mahmood.

Both ministers were not allowed to move by the protestors for a while, after which they were let through. After a while, advisor for Commerce & Industries Abdul Razak Dawood arrived and faced similar resistance.

It should be noted that secretariat employees have been protesting against low salaries for the past one week.