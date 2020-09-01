Skip to content
ISLAMABAD: Senior Journalist Amjad Aziz Malik presenting his book titled ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aur Cricket 70 Years’ to President, Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr. ––INP photo
The Frontier Post
September 1, 2020
