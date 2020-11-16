Home
ISLAMABAD: Staff Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet, Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force, called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force at Air Headquarters.
The Frontier Post
/
November 16, 2020
