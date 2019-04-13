Islamabad supports peace efforts in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan will continue its support for the peace efforts in the neighboring country Afghanistan.

FM Qureshi has urged all parties to express full determination to find a solution and bring back peace in the war affected country.

He propagated Pakistan’s stance over the matter, and maintained that “Pakistan believes in peaceful resolution of the Afghan conflict by talks” and that there is no military solution to deal with the issue.

“Pakistan supports all efforts for peace with Afghan partners,” he said.