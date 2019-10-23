Islamabad: Two injured in cylinder explosion

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: At least two persons were injured when a cylinder exploded on late Tuesday night in a bakery situated in Sector E-11-Three in Islamabad.

According to reports, the explosion was so severe that window panes of surrounding buildings and wind screens of vehicles parked nearby were also broken. Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to hospital. Rescue sources said that both the injured were in stable condition