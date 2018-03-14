Islamabad United defeat Multan Sultan by 33 runs

F.P. Report

SHARJAH: Islamabad United defeated the Multan Sultans in the 25th fixture of Pakistan Super League (2018) by 33 runs at Sharjah International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday night.

Islmabad United set a target of 186 for the opponent after Luke Ronchi give them a brilliant start and scores a quick half century after his dismissal Alex Hales, Hussain Talat and Umaid continues the good batting and reached the 185 mark by the end of 20.

In reply Multan Sultans couldn’t able to chase the score after quick departure of top order batsman and failed to achieve the target even Pollard’s cameo (73) failed to rescue them.

The Luke Ronchi was declared man of the match for his brilliant performance which help the Islamabad United to go through to the next stage of the tournament.

