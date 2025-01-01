Islamabad United secure third win after beating Multan by 47 runs

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Islamabad United secured their third consecutive win in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 after beating Multan Sultans by 47 runs on Wednesday.

After putting 202 on the scoreboard, the defending champions bowled out the Sultans for 155 in 18.4 overs at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side was off to a shaky start as they lost their opener Shai Hope in the first over of their inning.

Usman Khan then joined Rizwan and the two lifted Multan Sultans to 62 in 5.5 overs before Khan was dismissed after scoring 31 off 20 balls.

Kamran Ghulam’s stay at the crease ended in the 10th over after scoring 17 runs, with the scoreboard showing 92/3 in 9.5 overs.

Mohammad Rizwan was the next batter to depart, having made 38 off 27 balls.

Iftikhar Ahmed made 32, while Michael Bracewell contributed 16 runs to the chase as Islamabad United bundled out the Sultans for 155 in 18.4 overs.

For the United, Jason Holder picked up four wickets, Imad Wasim bagged two wickets while Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Shahzad and Riley Meredith took one wicket each.

Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan smashed a fifty as Islamabad United posted 202 on the scoreboard against Peshawar Zalmi in the seventh game of the PSL 10.

Initially scheduled for 8:00pm, the game was delayed to 8:45pm due to a wet outfield in Rawalpindi.

Put to bat first, Farhan and Andries Gous provided a 45-run start to Islamabad United in the rain-delayed game.

Gous departed after scoring nine off 10 balls, bringing Colin Munro to the crease.

He and Sahibzada Farhan stitched a 35-run partnership to take Islamabad United to 80 in 8.3 overs.

Farhan was dismissed after scoring 53 off 35 balls, with the help of seven fours and two sixes.

Shadab Khan departed after scoring 14, while Azam Khan made just four.

Colin Munro scored 48 off 25 balls before falling to Ubaid Shah in the 16th over, with the scoreboard showing 136/5 in 15.2 overs.

Haider Ali then made a quickfire 33 off 16 balls alongside Jason Holder, who remained unbeaten on 32 off 14 to take Islamabad United to 202/6 in their 20 overs in the seventh game of the PSL 10.

It is worth noting here that Islamabad United top the points table, having secured victories in their first two games.

Multan Sultans sit at the fifth spot in the six-team tournament, with a loss in their only game.

The side faced defeat in their opening game against Karachi Kings in the ongoing PSL 10.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off with a star-studded opening ceremony on April 11.

The PSL 10 will run from April 11 to May 18, consisting of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.