Islamabad United thump Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opener

RAWALPINDI (Monitoring Desk): Islamabad United kicked off the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 with a convincing win over Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The defending champions chased down the target of 140 with ease, losing only two wickets and finishing the game with 14 balls to spare. The home team started their run chase on a challenging note, losing debutant opener Andries Gous in the second over with only eight runs scored.

After this early setback, Colin Munro came out to bat alongside Sahibzada Farhan, and together they mounted a recovery by adding 55 runs for the second wicket. However, Farhan fell victim to Haris Rauf in the ninth over, contributing 25 runs off 24 balls.

Munro partnered with Salman Ali Agha, and the two formed a match-winning partnership of 80 runs, guiding the team to victory.

Munro top-scored with an unbeaten 59 runs off 42 balls, featuring seven fours and a six, while Agha contributed 41 not out from 34 balls, which included three fours and a six.

For Lahore Qalandars, both Abbas Afridi and Haris Rauf managed to take one wicket each.

Earlier, United’s captain Shadab Khan’s decision to bowl first proved to be a masterstroke. The United bowlers, led by Jason Holder’s four-wicket haul, dismantled the Qalandars’ batting lineup, restricting them to just 139 runs in 19.2 overs. The Qalandars’ innings got off to a poor start, with Fakhar Zaman falling for just one run in the second over.

Abdullah Shafique, who batted at number three, was the lone bright spot for the visitors, scoring 66 runs off 38 balls. He shared crucial partnerships with Daryl Mitchell and Sikandar Raza, but the rest of the team struggled to cope with the United bowlers.

Jason Holder’s impressive bowling figures of 4/26 in four overs set the tone for United’s dominance.

Shadab Khan chipped in with three wickets, while Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, and Riley Meredith took one wicket each. Colin Munro’s unbeaten half-century sealed the win for United, who looked comfortable throughout the chase.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off with a star-studded opening ceremony in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The PSL 10 will consist of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.