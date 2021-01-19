Pic19-028ISLAMABAD: Jan09- Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Maryam Nawaz in conversation with President Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Fazal-ur-Rehman on stage during protest outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) at Constitution Avenue in Federal Capital. ONLINE PHOTO by Waseem Khan

ISLAMABAD: Vice President of PML(N) Maryam Nawaz in conversation with PDM President Fazal-ur-Rehman during protest outside Election Commission of Pakistan on January 19, 2021. Online Photo.

The Frontier Post / January 19, 2021
Posted in