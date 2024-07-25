Islamabad’s Red Zone sealed ahead of Jamaat-e-Islami’s protest against inflation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Red Zone of Islamabad has been completely sealed by placing containers ahead of the start of Jamaat-e-Islami’s three-day sit-in against rising inflation and electricity costs today (July 26).

Similarly, the routes leading to the federal capital have been partially sealed, while heavy contingents of police have taken their positions at all the entry and exit points of the city.

Likewise, the route connecting Faizabad to Murree Road has been sealed as well, while the one leading to Pir Wadhai from the Expressway has been partially closed for traffic.

The area under the Faizabad flyover on the Expressway has also been declared partially off-limits for traffic.

On the other hand, caravans of JI leaders and workers are marching towards Islamabad from different parts of the country.

The party workers have left Lahore for the capital city in groups.

JI South Lahore Naeb Ameer Ahmad Salman Baloch is leading one of these groups.

On Thursday, the party, which is set to begin its three-day sit-in claimed

The party on Thursday claimed that the police had raided its leaders and workers’ homes in different cities of the country in a bid to stop them from heading towards Islamabad to register their protest.

The JI alleged that the police did not even treat its women properly and misbehaved with them.

Secretary General Ameer-ul-Azeem reported that raids were conducted on the homes of key party figures, including Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore Amir Ziauddin Ansari.

JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman also warned the government of the consequences if the party was prevented from entering Islamabad for their protest.

In a statement, Naeem stated that they believed in peaceful political resistance to secure public rights. “We are not afraid of arrests, and Jamaat-e-Islami cannot be stopped,” he said.

“The historic sit-in on Friday, July 26, will represent 250 million people of Pakistan, and we will sit peacefully at D-Chowk.”

courtesy : 24 news