Islamic calligraphy workshop in Faisalabad teaches art on gold leaves

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD : A unique workshop on Islamic calligraphy was organised for female students in Faisalabad, focusing on the art of crafting on gold leaves.

The event, held at Institute of Art and Design at Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) offered participants the opportunity to learn how to depict the names of Allah and His Prophet with a blend of devotion and skill.

Participants expressed their joy while creating artistic masterpieces. One student, Muskan, shared that she often worked with colours in calligraphy but found spiritual peace in learning and working with gold leaves for the first time.

More than 100 students participated in the workshop, exploring the intricate process of creating calligraphy with gold leaves.

Calligrapher Wasil Shahid explained that the process involved layering glue, drawing with a pen, and then carefully placing and refining the gold leaf for the final touches.

Over 20 masterpieces from the workshop were displayed as part of an exhibition.