Islamic countries custom union

The leaders who are attending the Kualalampur summit has called for expanding trade relations among Islamic countries. The summit was boycotted by Saudi Arabia because of its rivalry with Iran in the Gulf and strained relation with Qatar. The contention of the Kingdom was that OIC platform should have used for this event. Prime Minister Imran Khan first showed willingness to attend the summit but later informed his Malaysian counterpart of Pakistan’s participation in the moot.

Turkish President Racep Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahatir Mohammad, the most vocal Muslim leaders against the western countries exploitative policies, feel frustrated about the docility of OIC in world affairs. Their stance is justifiable when viewed in the context of disputes such as dispute of Kashmir; Palestine, US led world order and now the emerging threat of Islamophobia.

The formation of custom unions for bilateral and regional trade has done wonders in South East Asia, Europe and Latin America. It removes the tariff and non-tariff barriers and overcome the deficiency of major global currency such US dollar. The US dollar is regarded as manipulative currency of international trade even by the developed countries of South Asia and Europe in the settlement of trade claims. The regional economic blocks facilitate agreements on better terms of trade among the member countries and help technology transfer. The concept of expanding trade relations among Muslim countries is worth consideration.