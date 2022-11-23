Islamic Emirate accuses US of not living up to Doha agreement

KABUL (TOLONews): The Islamic Emirate accused Washington of not living up to its side of the agreement between the two sides signed on February 29, 2020, in Doha.

Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that the normalization of relations with Afghanistan and the lifting of sanctions are part of the Doha agreement.

“Some other points which are mentioned there (agreement), such as removal of sanctions and normalization of contacts and relations with Afghanistan, unfortunately, the Americans have not come forward in this regard and we want them to take practical steps,” said Mujahid said.

“The agreement was widely violated by the Americans. If we see, since the agreement was signed, no American has been killed but the Americans–who first said to first recognize the Islamic Emirate but it has yet to be recognized,” said Mohammad Musa Sadat, a political analyst. The Doha agreement focused on four main factors including the withdrawal of foreign troops, the formation of an inclusive government, intra-Afghan negotiations and preventing Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terrorists that could pose a threat to the US and its allies.

“There are traveling problems sometimes—not due to political issues or economic issues but it is because of those who imposed sanctions,” Mujahid said.

“It is better that the two sides sit together and complete the negotiations on the issues which are not fulfilled yet. And reform the issues that have been violated,” said Aziz Maarij, a former diplomat.

“The Doha agreement takes us closer to political legitimacy at the international level,” said Sayed Zia Hosseini, an international relations analyst.

However, the full details of the Doha agreement have not been shared with the people of Afghanistan, but many political leaders called for a national dialogue to discuss the formation of a broad government.

Top US and European officials have repeatedly voiced concerns over “threats” from Afghanistan but the Islamic Emirate denied their concerns, saying that there will be no threat from Afghan soil to any foreign country.

