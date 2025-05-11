Islamic Emirate asks France to resume diplomatic presence in Kabul

KABUL (TOLONews): Suhail Shaheen, the Islamic Emirate’s ambassador in Qatar, in a meeting with Jean-Marin Schuh, France’s chargé d’affaires for Afghanistan, called on the French government to reactivate its political representation in Kabul.

The two sides also discussed the current political situation, bilateral relations between Kabul and Paris, humanitarian aid, and other related issues.

The Islamic Emirate’s ambassador in Qatar said: “Yesterday in Doha, I met with Jean-Marin Schuh, France’s chargé d’affaires for Afghanistan. We discussed bilateral relations between Afghanistan and France, health issues, humanitarian aid, the Islamic Emirate’s positive engagement with the international community, and the current political situation.”

According to several political analysts, the recent diplomatic activities of the Islamic Emirate reflect efforts to emerge from international isolation and strike a balance in relations with regional powers such as China, Russia, the United States, and Europe.

Fazl-ur-Rahman Oria, a political affairs expert, said: “Afghanistan’s current foreign policy is a successful one, and it has managed to establish diplomatic ties with many countries. It won’t be long before, thanks to this diplomacy, Afghanistan fully emerges from isolation and becomes an active member of the international community.”

Another analyst, Moeen Gul Samkani, said: “Our Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to work on strengthening relations with countries around the world. These efforts have already yielded positive results—currently, around 30 countries maintain friendly and constructive relations with us. That is why this diplomatic momentum must continue. Now that security has been established in Afghanistan, all conditions are favorable. Others should seize this opportunity, and so should we.”

France is one of the countries that suspended its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan following the developments of August 2021. However, it has continued to provide support to the Afghan people through humanitarian channels.