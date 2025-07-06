Islamic Emirate backs development of religious, educational institutions

KABUL (BNA): The Minister of Refugees and Repatriation stated in a meeting with the head of Kabul’s Jihadi Madrasa and a group of scholars that the Islamic Emirate supports the advancement of academic and educational institutions.

According to the ministry’s statement, the head of the Jihadi Madrasa expressed gratitude for the Ministry’s support and noted that, thanks to the Islamic Emirate’s efforts, many of the challenges facing academic institutions—including their own—have been addressed.

Minister Mawlawi Abdul Kabir emphasized the importance of enhancing the academic standards of religious schools and fostering coordination among educational centers to promote effective collaboration and exchange of experiences.

He reaffirmed the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to supporting religious and educational institutions, particularly madrasas, and pledged to respond to scholars’ suggestions within the Ministry’s capabilities.

Participants also exchanged views and experiences aimed at improving the performance and outcomes of Jihadi schools.