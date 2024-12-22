Islamic Emirate condemns Soviet invasion, honors Afghan Jihad

KABUL (TOLONews): Yesterday (Thursday), the Islamic Emirate commemorated the 6th of Jadi, the day marking the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan, in a program held in Kabul.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, stated at the event that during the Soviet invasion, all values, including religion, freedom, social security, and the country’s development, faced serious threats.

The deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate said: “The Islamic Emirate condemns the Soviet Union’s invasion on the 6th of Jadi, takes pride in the jihad and sacrifices of Afghans against it, and prays for paradise for all martyrs of the jihad against the Soviet aggression, and rewards for the injured and disabled.”

Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting minister of foreign affairs, also spoke at the event, emphasizing the need to educate the youth with an Afghan and Islamic mindset to prevent Afghanistan from being occupied by other countries in the future.

The acting minister of foreign affairs said: “Even now, if you want Afghanistan to avoid such harm in the future, the nation and youth must be educated with an Islamic and Afghan mindset. Opportunities for education must be created in homes, and special attention should be given to nurturing them.”

Meanwhile, the acting minister of information and culture also addressed the gathering, stating that the Islamic Emirate does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and will not tolerate others’ interference in Afghanistan’s internal matters. Khairullah Khairkhwa said that the Afghan people have defeated three empires in the country so far.

Khairullah Khairkhwa further stated: “Afghans are known throughout history for respecting others and living honorably. Their dignity is such that one might doubt their ability to achieve anything; however, if anyone challenges them, history will show who and how three great empires have been defeated by them.”

Abdul Latif Mansoor, acting minister of energy and water, said: “These were the communist ideologies and the intentions of the Russians, who sought to corrupt the thoughts and beliefs of our generation.”

Finally, on the 26th of Hamal, 1367 solar year, based on the Geneva Accords signed by the former Soviet Union, the United States, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan ended. Soviet forces withdrew from Afghanistan on the 26th of Dalwa, 1368.