Islamic Emirate cuts 1000s of governmental jobs

KABUL (TOLONews): The spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, Zabihullah Mujahid, announced a reduction in positions across governmental institutions.

Mujahid described the reduction of positions as a natural measure, stating that these changes aim to improve operations and reduce bureaucracy.

According to documents obtained by TOLOnews, the Ministry of Education has eliminated 90,000 of its positions.

With this reduction, the ministry will now provide educational services with 299,684 positions.

Zabihullah Mujahid said: “Downsizing in government institutions is a natural matter. Authorities know what is in the nation’s best interest and implement accordingly. Some reductions have also occurred in military and civilian sectors to improve efficiency, reduce institutional inflation, and curb bureaucracy.”

Additionally, sources from the Ministry of Economy have confirmed that the ministry plans to reduce its workforce by 13%.

“In a situation where job opportunities in Afghanistan have drastically declined, reducing employees under such conditions increases economic pressure on the people. It is better for the government to also consider job creation strategies alongside downsizing so alternatives can be found,” said Mir Shakir Yaqubi, an economic analyst.

“Excessive reliance on government jobs can restrict economic dynamism. Hence, the Islamic Emirate should focus more on the private sector and implement supportive policies that allow it to grow, create job opportunities, and reduce poverty in the national economy,” said Seyar Quraishi, another economic analyst.

Although the exact number of reduced government employees has not yet been disclosed, reports suggest over 300,000 employees may be laid off, though this figure has not been officially confirmed.