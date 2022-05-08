Islamic Emirate denies clashes in Panjshir

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Islamic Emirate denied the clashes between the Islamic Emirate and the Resistance Front’s forces in the central province of Panjshir.

A spokesman for Panjshir’s governor, Abubaker Sediq, said there was a small amount of gunfire but the situation was controlled by the Islamic Emirate.

“We deny this allegation. This is a plot by some biased individuals. This is not true. There was a small amount gunfire yesterday evening in the Abshar area by the opponents, but the Islamic Emirate controlled the situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Resistance Front claimed that clashes are still underway in Abshar district of Panjshir province, and they have overrun several areas.

“An extended region of the Panjshir province, including a large part of Abdulah Khail and Abshar valley, fell to the resistance (forces),” said Sebghat Ahmadi, a spokesman for the Resistance Front.

This comes as reports of clashes between the Islamic Emirate and the Resistance Front in Panjshir have been posted on social media.

The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, denied the reports and called them speculation.

“There have been no security incidents anywhere. The enemy published some propaganda on Facebook and Twitter. But the truth is that a strong troop presence exists there (Panjshir) and nothing will happen,” Mujahid said.

However, there has been no video footage of clashes between the two sides in Panjshir.

