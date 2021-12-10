Islamic Emirate denies pledging to US plan for inclusive govt

KABUL (Tolo News): The Islamic Emirate denied reports alleging that officials pledged to US diplomats they would form a roadmap for an inclusive government by March 2022.

Earlier, the India 18 News quoted sources saying that the delegation of the Islamic Emirate in the latest meeting with the US envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West, “conveyed that they need four months to conclude consultations with their top leadership” to form a roadmap for an inclusive government in the country.

The Islamic Emirate denied the reports, calling them speculation. “What has been published in this regard, we don’t confirm it,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate. “The Islamic Emirate takes independent decisions regarding its government. This is the right of the people to make the decision about the formation of their government.”

The political analysts believe that the formation of an inclusive government would pave the way for the recognition of the current Afghan government. “The international community and the US, in order to answer to their people and partners, will recognize a government which is formed by all sides.

. Good governance will pave the way for recognition,” said Javid Sangdal, an international relations analyst. “To overcome the current crisis, the Islamic Emirate needs to implement a policy and show diplomacy that is in accordance with the international community’s standards,” said Abdul Haq Humad, a political analyst. This comes as Afghanistan is currently gripped with various crises due to not being recognized by foreign countries and by the suspension of aid.