Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemns Israeli strikes on Iran

KABUL (Ariana News): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Friday strongly condemned the recent Israeli attacks on the territory of Iran, that killed senior military commanders and nuclear scientists.

In an official statement, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, described the actions as a blatant violation of fundamental principles of international law, particularly the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.

“These attacks come at a time when the oppressed people of Palestine, especially in the Gaza Strip, continue to suffer under relentless and catastrophic assaults,” the statement said. “The occupying regime continues its aggression with complete disregard for humanitarian and international norms.”

The Islamic Emirate expressed deep concern over the escalating regional tensions, warning that continued provocative actions by Israel could further destabilize the already fragile situation in the Middle East.

The statement urged all relevant international actors to act responsibly and, in line with their mandates to maintain regional peace and security, to address the situation urgently and prevent the spread of further instability.