Islamic Emirate recognized ‘in practice’

KABUL (Tolo News): The Islamic Emirate government is being recognized in practice, if not formally, the Russian special envoy for Afghanistan said in an interview with the Russian news agency Sputnik. Referring to the Islamic Emirate officials’ visits to regional countries and their participation in various summits, Zamir Kabulov said that the recognition process is continuing step by step.

“I believe political recognition will be more like a symbolic act. As you see, the recognition is happening in practice. A delegation of the Taliban attended a summit within the Moscow structure here with us and they had the opportunity to talk face-to-face with the (envoys) of ten countries,” Kabulov told the Russian news outlet when asked whether Russia will recognize the “Taliban.” However, he stressed the need for inclusivity in the government and respect for the rights of women. “Such steps have no benefit for the Taliban… and Taliban authorities should seriously think about it. For the Afghans–both men and women– it is not easy to be burdened with extra restrictions,” he said.

“… It is important for us that the Afghan girls have access to education and social and political activities, but we don’t impose any rules on Kabul and the new authorities. They offer efforts based on their opportunities and traditions,” Kabulov added. He said that the Islamic Emirate has been badly managing the country as it lacks professionals in its government structure.

The Islamic Emirate said that the government cabinet has yet to be completed and that efforts are underway to appoint qualified individuals to posts. “The cabinet that is formed has the people from various ethnic groups. This is a caretaker cabinet,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate.

A “Troika plus” conference will be held in Kabul at the end of January, the Russian envoy said, without determining the exact date.