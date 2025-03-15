Islamic Emirate responds to concerns over women’s rights in Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLONews): Saif-ul-Islam Khyber, spokesperson for the Ministry of Vice and Virtue, has dismissed concerns from various countries about the situation of women in Afghanistan, calling them “unfounded.”

In response to remarks made at a UN side event on Afghan women, Khyber stated that such claims are merely an attempt to “mislead public opinion.”

Khyber reaffirmed the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to women’s rights, stating: “Since the Islamic Emirate came to power in Afghanistan, it has ensured that all women receive their Islamic rights as prescribed by Sharia law. The Emirate remains committed to protecting women’s rights and has demonstrated this in practice.”

However, some women’s rights activists and political analysts are urging the Islamic Emirate to uphold women’s rights, including the right to education and employment.

Zarif Danishjoo, an advocate, stated: “Our request to the Islamic Emirate is to reopen schools for girls, as education is the only hope for a nation’s future.”

Lima Shirzai, a women’s rights activist, said: “Afghan women and girls want to work like women in other Islamic countries so they can contribute to Afghanistan’s growth and development while playing a role in raising and educating their children.”

Previously, representatives from Canada, the Netherlands, Albania, Australia, and several other countries expressed concerns about the situation of women in Afghanistan. They emphasized that practical steps are needed to ensure women’s rights in the country.