Islamic studies institute opens doors in Australia

MELBOURNE (AA): A Muslim-Turkish association in Melbourne opened an institute for Islamic studies.

The Islamic Community National View (IGMG) opened the institute which will be part of the Ilim College based in Melbourne.

A total of 10 students — six female and four male — took a placement test on Thursday. The successful students will be trained for three years at the institute.

Celal Varsan, coordinator of the Institute of Islamic Sciences, told Anadolu Agency that the training will begin on Monday.

Varsan added that the institute aims at training well-equipped staff who will serve the Islamic community in Australia.

He said that the course will fulfill an important function for future generations to learn Islam from the right sources.