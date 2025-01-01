Islamjar, Arazov vow to expand trade ties

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Governor of western Herat province Sheikh Maulvi Noor Ahmad Islamjar has met his Turkmenistan counterpart Begench Arazov during his visit to the country.

The two sides discussed expansion of trade cooperation, acceleration of the TAPI gas pipeline project and the utilisation of both countries’ capacities in the fields of energy, transit and exports, Herat governor spokesman Mufti Mohammad Yousaf Saeedi said.

He said discussions also focused on strengthening trade ties, facilitating the export-import process via the Torghundi border port, and advancing major joint projects, including TAPI.

Governor Islamjar, referring to Afghanistan’s recent economic progress, particularly in Herat, said with the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and the provision of nationwide security, the foundation for economic growth has been laid.

He noted that this created a favourable environment for expanding economic relations between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan.

He emphasised the importance of bilateral cooperation in energy, transportation and marble exports, saying: “Herat is ready to expand joint cooperation by utilising its existing potential and to jointly benefit from economic opportunities.”

For his part, Governor of Mary province Arazov welcomed the Afghan delegation led by the Herat Governor and pledged necessary cooperation to enhance trade and transit ties.

He also underlined the significance of introducing products from Herat’s industrial park into Turkmenistan’s markets.

The governor of Herat travelled to Turkmenistan three days ago at the head of a delegation comprising local officials and private sector representatives.