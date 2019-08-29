Islamophobic politician expelled

Monitoring Desk

STOCKHOLM: An Islamophobic politician was expelled from Left Party in Sweden as the politician’s views on religion contradicted with party policy, said the secretary-general in a press conference on Wednesday.

Secretary-General of Left Party Aron Etzler said the politician Amineh Kakaba-veh’s acts and Islamophobic rhetoric “seriously” harmed the confidence of the party.

“She (Kakabaveh) claimed that an Islamic caliphate was founded in Swedish suburbs. She shared in her social media account a fake propaganda news made by the racists about Islam. Also, she wants the ban of religious symbols in schools,” Etzler added. She had shared the fake Islamophobic video in 2016, which was uploaded to the internet by a Norwegian racist group in 2014.