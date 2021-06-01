‘Isolation’ of Indian broadcasters likely to further delay HBL PSL 6

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: The ongoing Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six is likely to face further delays, after issues raised by the department of health of Abu Dhabi against Indian broadcasters, who have been tasked to cover the event.

According to sources, the issue relates to the number of days spent in isolation by the Indian broadcasters. Also, the announcement of the schedule relies on the clearance status of these Indian broadcasters.

Sources added that high-level officials are busy in trying to solve the issue however their efforts have not succeeded thus far. The Indian broadcasters have also been kicked out of the hotel in Abu Dhabi and have been transferred to Dubai.

The health department of Abu Dhabi informed the broadcasters that they could not stay there. The individuals were sent to Dubai, two days after arrival. The broadcasters are an integral part of the event. Without them, the whole event comes under jeopardy. An important meeting between PCB officials and PSL franchises will also take place today, inorder to address the issue.