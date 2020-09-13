ISPR: 11-year-old girl martyred in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An 11-year-old girl was martyred and several others including an old woman were injured when Indian army soldiers resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir on Sunday.

According to ISPR, the Indian soldiers targeted civilian population with automatic weapons and heavy mortar bombardment in Hot Spring and Rakhchikri Sectors, which resulted in the death of the young girl and injuries to four people including two children and a 75-year-old woman. In retaliation, Pakistan Army jawans responded effectively targeting those Indian posts which initiated fire across the Line of Control on the civilian population in Azad Kashmir.

The trigger-happy Indian army is in habit of violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Kashmir every now and then. On September 10 last, the Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Bedori sector of Kashmir along the LoC, targeting the civilian population.

Three people got injured as a result of Indian firing. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to the Indian firing. This came on the heels of another such incident on Sept 9 when Indian forces opened fire in the Bedori sector from across the LoC, resulting in the martyrdom of a Pakistan Army soldier. Indian Army troops initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in Bedori Sector along LOC, targeting Pakistan Army posts and civil population. Pakistan Army responded effectively,” the ISPR had said in a statement.

“There are reports of heavy losses to the enemy in terms of men and material. During the exchange of intense fire, Havaldar Liaqat, age 39 years, resident of District Chakwal, embraced shahadat.”