ISPR announces National Amateur Short Film Festival

In order to proffer a chance to enormously creative and talented youth to produce high quality short films projecting positive image of Pakistan, ISPR has announced National Amateur Short Film Festival.

NASFF has been conceived to tap the talent and creativity of our Pakistani youth, who choose Film & Television production as their academic / professional careers. These students, while in their 3rd / 4th year of degree courses have immense potential and urge to showcase their ingenuity and flare. This Festival, under the auspices of ISPR, is meant to proffer a chance to such able and enormously talented youth to produce high quality short films projecting the real image of Pakistan. It will be a first of its kind national festival, which will focus on creative students to re-imagine Pakistan. The Festival Finale is planned to be held in April 2021.

OBJECTIVES

Aligning Perceptions with Reality: Introducing Pakistan to the World.

Introducing Pakistan to the World. Involve Amateur Youth by introducing a special category of Best Mobile Phone Film.

by introducing a special category of Best Mobile Phone Film. Talent Hunt Seek ingenuity and creativity through an articulately conducted competition.

through an articulately conducted competition. Proliferate Social Media platforms with positive content on Pakistan through Short Films.

with positive content on Pakistan through Short Films. Learning Web Production: Conduct a smart workshop of participating youth to learn from experts about existing / future trends of Web production.

Conduct a smart workshop of participating youth to learn from experts about existing / future trends of Web production. Capacity Building of emerging Pakistani filmmakers to produce digital short films and to strategically pursue value addition in film-making.

GUIDELINES

GUIDELINES & PROCEDURE

To execute the festival in a befitting manner, following guidelines and procedure will be followed:

Works entering the competition program can be of all genres: Fiction, Documentary, Animation and Experimental Films . However, it must be Original, having necessary previewing rights.

. However, it must be Original, having necessary previewing rights. Fiction, Documentary and Animated Film duration is upto 12 minutes , whereas Experimental Films are exempted from this time limitation.

, whereas Experimental Films are exempted from this time limitation. The film can be in Urdu, English & Regional Languages with English subtitles (mandatory) .

. All entries content must be Copy Right Protected.

The film entering the competition should have been produced after 1st January 2018.

Filmmaker can submit only 1 film in each theme. Multiple entries in a single theme are NOT ALLOWED.

Film once submitted for participation cannot be withdrawn. Furthermore, there will be no screening fee.

Registration is free. The deadline for registration is 1st Jan 2021.

For Submission of Projects, the deadline is 10th March 2021.

PROCEDURE FOR REGISTRATION

All desirous participants to visit our Webpage:

www.ispr.gov.pk/NASFF

Download Registration Form, fill in the required details.

Email Registration Form on nasff21@ispr.gov.pk .

. For Confirmation / queries (if any) please contact us at:Email: nasff21@ispr.gov.pk Tel: (+92) 051 9273537 Cell: (+92) 0323 6309277 / (+92) 0334-4832072

Tel: Cell: All projects (duly rights protected) may be submitted through We Transfer link sent via email: nasff21@ispr.gov.pk.

In case the project file is larger than 2 GB, it may be burned on a DVD and dispatched via courier to Production Division, ISPR, Hilal Road, GHQ, Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

SHORT FILM THEMES

1. COLOURS OF PAKISTAN

Courtesy: ISPR

PREMISE

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan; A country with its diverse multi-coloured fabric is stitched together by faith, peace and hope for the future. Following aspects need to be highlighted:-

GEOGRAPHY

HISTORY

NATIONAL SYMBOLS OF PAKISTAN

PEOPLE OF PAKISTAN

PAKISTANI CUISINE

SPORTS

MUSIC

ECONOMY

MEDIA INDUSTRY

WOMEN EMANCIPATION

CONTEXT

This theme encompasses presentation of Pakistan, with a view to enable any expat/ delegation to formally introduce our country to the viewers.

2. THE INDUS IDENTITY

Courtesy: ISPR

PREMISE

The vision that Quaid-e-Azam had for Pakistan not only constituted the creation of a Muslim political entity, it was also rooted in thousands of years of historical and geographical realities that is the legacy of Indus Valley Civilization. However, Pakistani identity has always had a paradoxical relationship with its heritage.

We as a nation have always had a tough time dealing with the Indus valley civilization, assuming it to be the origin of the Hindu civilization. On the contrary, the identity of the people occupying the Indus river basin was always different from those living in the eastern plains of Ganges. It cannot be denied that numerous aspects of modern-day Pakistan can still be traced to the ancient Indus legacy such as trade and commerce routes linking this region with the ports of Babylon and the north-western highlands. The people of Pakistan represent one of the oldest civilizations on earth and should thus claim to be its true heirs. Indus Valley Civilization being a significant facet of the Pakistan identity cannot be denied.

CONTEXT

This theme involves linking back the Pakistani identity to the Indus Valley civilization, showcasing that the identity of the people occupying this land has always been different from those living in the plains of Ganges.

3. PAKISTAN: A CULTURAL MELTING POT

Courtesy: ISPR

PREMISE

Pakistan’s culture and society have been significantly influenced by diverse ethnic groups living in the country. Punjabis, Kashmiris, Baltis, Sindhis, Balochis, Siraikis, Pakhtuns and Muhajirs have all contributed to our cultural heritage over many decades. Moreover, Pakistani culture has also been greatly influenced by its neighborhood. Notable influences including the Persian Empire alongwith the Afghan and Mughal Empires. The British Raj has also had its effects on the country’s traditions.

Hence, it is obvious that a complex and rich cultural diversity can be experienced and observed in Pakistan. Different lifestyles, languages, arts, crafts and cuisines take shape and blend into each other as one travels from the northern mountains to the southern coast.

CONTEXT

The focus of this theme is to highlight aspects of regional cultures in Pakistan that have not yet been extensively explored and documented.

4. EMPOWERMENT THROUGH SMEs

Courtesy: ISPR

PREMISE

Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are known to play a significant role in poverty alleviation within a society. In Pakistan, cottage or household industries hold an important position in rural communities. In towns and villages many families depend on such industries for their income and the female component of the work force also extensively contributes to this section. Such industries enable families to become self-sufficient in the basic necessities of life.

Small scale industries can be set up without any extensive financing or sophisticated technology. In some cases, they are based on traditional skills and techniques that have been handed down from one generation to the next. As a result, such a set-up is in itself seeped in our heritage and custom. However, fluctuations in marketing trends and incessant migration towards urban centers are a threat to the existence of these valuable skill sets.

CONTEXT

This theme is meant to showcase such SMEs in Pakistan that involve unique and awe-inspiring skills and techniques but are in danger of dying out. Such industries (if highlighted) would greatly benefit from financial /administrative boost, resulting in empowerment of skilled persons within the society.

5. PHILANTHROPY IN PAKISTAN

Courtesy: ISPR

PREMISE

When it comes to charitable giving, Pakistan has proven itself to be one of the most generous country of the world. A study conducted by Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy shows that Pakistanis give around Rs. 240 Billion (more than $2 Billion) annually to charity. More than 1% of the country’s GDP goes to charity. These contributions push it into the ranks of far wealthier countries like the UK (1.3% of GDP to charity) and Canada (1.2%).

Fueling this culture of generosity is the Islamic emphasis on giving in the form of Zakat, Sadaqa and Fitrana, as well as a deep-rooted sense of compassion towards community members. Various organizations like Edhi Trust are known in the world, while hundreds of small-scale organizations operating in towns and villages all over the country. The altruistic activities of these organizations / individuals / communities range from sheltering orphans and providing ambulance services to managing blood banks and educating street children.

CONTEXT

The theme encompasses extensive efforts that go into the workings of a philanthropic organizations / individuals / communities and the positive impact these activities have on the society as a whole.

6. VALUE ADDITION IN AGRI-PRODUCTS OF PAKISTAN

Courtesy: ISPR

PREMISE

Agriculture is considered the backbone of Pakistan’s economy; however, there are vast gaps between the required and actual output of the produce. There is a dire need of transforming from subsistence to commercial agriculture, by fully availing the synergy among pre-production and post-production cycles. And this could only come by adding value at each stage. The strategic thrust, needs to be on value-addition and value-chain investment. Only then, could agriculture become the engine of economy growth and poverty alleviation in Pakistan.

CONTEXT

The focus should be on highlighting the need of value addition in agri-production and agri-marketing within rural areas of Pakistan.

JURY & AWARDS

NASFF SELECTION CRITERIA

6 core thematic areas have been made. 3 different Preliminary juries will evaluate all the films under their prescribed thematic areas. Each preliminary jury will short-list a maximum of TEN films of their theme. The juries will function as under

NASFF PRELIMINARY JURY

It will comprise of 5 members each and will select 10 films from each theme. Films will be selected under professional supervision, which comply with the yardstick of complete relevance and accuracy regarding every theme and the given criteria.

NASFF GRAND JURY

Will comprise of 5 to 7 members from Media Academia / Industry including Fiction, Non-fiction, Animation, Broadcast Industry, Literature and Arts. The Grand Jury will select 3 films out of 10 short-listed films for each theme submitted by the Preliminary Jury. Hence the 18 chosen finalist films will compete for the top positions. The jury can also decide to award a special mention to any outstanding works from the program.

HONOURS & AWARDS

FILM AWARDS

Best Film in each Category (6 Awards)

Best Mobile Film in each Category (6 Awards)

Best (Special) Film in each Category (6 Awards)

JURY’S APPRECIATION AWARDS

Youngest Film Maker

SKILL SET AWARDS

Best Cinematography (2 Awards: Documentary / Fiction)

Best Editing (2 Awards: Documentary / Fiction)

Best Screenplay (Fiction)

Best Research (Documentary)

SCHOLARSHIPS

High Achievers of the Competition will be awarded scholarships for advance studies in the top rated Film Schools of the World.

