ISPR: Another Pakistani Army soldier martyred in LoC due to Indian firing

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said that another Pakistani soldier was martyred due to Indian firing in Buttal Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), on Friday.

DG ISPR tweeted, “Another brave son of soil laid his life in the line of duty. Sepoy Muhammad Sheeraz embraced shahadat due to Indian firing in Buttal Sector along LoC.”

The toll of the martyred soldiers now stands at four.

A day earlier, three soldiers embraced martyrdom as the Indian Army increased firing along LoC.

In retaliatory gunfire, Pakistan Army killed five Indian soldiers, injured many and damaged bunkers across the LoC, DG ISPR said.

On Wednesday, the Pakistani Foreign Office had summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to record its protest against the violation of ceasefire agreement and firing on innocent civilians across the LoC.

According to the FO, Indian security forces on Tuesday had martyred a civilian in unprovoked firing in Tattapani sector. It had also said the Indian army was continuously targeting civilians on the Control Line and Working Boundary.