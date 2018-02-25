ISPR appreciates KSA, UAE for development work in areas cleared from terrorists

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has a history of wonderful relationship with Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates said by Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor.

This he said while giving interview to Arab News during his visit to Dubai. DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor appreciated the role of Saudi Arabia and UAE in development of the areas which were cleared from the terrorists in Pakistan after military operations.

He added that Pakistan is positive that the relation with these two Muslim countries will be strengthening with the passage of time.

KSA and UAE always assisted Pakistan in any situation especially in the rehabilitation of the areas which were cleared from the terrorists after the military operations, Asif Ghafoor.

While commenting on the Pak-Afghan border situation, the DG ISPR said the Pakistan has cleared the areas which were under the influence of terrorists on Pakistan side of the border.

He added that Pakistan army was competent, capable and they had the capacity do that but the problem is on the Afghanistan side and they were failed to control the situation.

He further added that the incompetency on Afghan side is a continues unchecked threat to Pakistan and stressed on the Afghan security forces to take concrete steps for the elimination terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

He maintained that to have enduring peace along Pak-Afghan border, the effort in Afghanistan is to succeed as well.

Advertisements