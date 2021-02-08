ISPR: Army should not be dragged into politics

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Inter Services Public Relations ISPR Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar said Pakistan Army should not be dragged into politics as army has nothing to do with the politics, on Monday.

Army’s Spokesperson said Pakistan Army has no backdoor contact with anyone. “If anyone has any evidence, he should bring that evidence as it does not suit anyone to talk about it without investigation,” the DG ISPR said.

He also said that talking on such matters on mere assumptions should be ceased. Talking about the missing mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara, the DG ISPR said, “Sadpara is the hero of the nation and has been missing for the last 72 hours. We sincerely pray for Ali Sadpara recovery.”

He said Pakistan army has been conducting rescue operation for the last two days and great efforts are being made to find Ali Sadpara. He said army helicopters are conducting rescue operations beyond the flight limit.

Babar Iftikhar said like the whole world has been affected by COVID-19 and it has become a problem for Pakistan as well.

“Pakistan Army has decided to give the vaccine to frontline health workers that were delivered by People’s Liberation Army PLA,” he was talking to media at the handing over ceremony of vaccine by the Pakistan Army to the National Command and Control Center NCOC on Monday.

Commenting about the UN’s acknowledgement of the ongoing efforts of the Pakistan government against elements involved in terrorist activities, DGISPR said that the report confirmed Pakistan’s dossier against Indian sponsored terrorism. ISPR Director General said India is exposed in the case of terrorism as we put the dossier in front of the whole world against India’s terrorism.

“I also gave evidence about India in a press conference,” DG ISPR said. India tried to tarnish Pakistan’s reputation as India has a negative role in the region, Pakistan Army media wing spokesperson said.

DG ISPR added that the Pakistani nation stood firm in the fight against the coronavirus and implemented the health protocols devised by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) in daily life. The whole world is badly affected due to the killer virus.