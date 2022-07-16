ISPR: Army to perform only QRF duties in polls

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army troops will perform only “Quick Reaction Force” duties in case of any law and order situation arising during polling on July 17 (tomorrow), the military’s media wing said Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement today, said that troops carried out reconnaissance at the most sensitive locations in respective areas as third-tier responders to any law and order situation in the province.

The ISPR said the reconnaissance was carried out in line with the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). In light of the political tensions ahead of the by-polls, the government has also decided to deploy Frontier Constabulary (FC) in addition to Rangers personnel.

The government has also decided to impose a ban on the movement of the armed workers of any political party in the constituencies where the by-polls are being held.