ISPR: Civilian injured in unprovoked Indian forces firing along LoC

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: A 45-year-old civilian got injured when Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Baagsar Sector, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media affairs wing, the Indian troops continued to violate the ceasefire along the LoC and targeted the civilian population.

As a result, a 45-year old civilian was injured, it said and added: “Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing and targeted their posts.”

This year, India has committed 2,530 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in the martyrdom of 19 people and serious injuries to 197 innocent civilians.

On October 15, the Foreign Office had summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in serious injuries to two innocent civilians.

25-year-old Sufiyan and 28-year-old Muhammad Rafaqat had sustained serious injuries due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by Indian forces in Jandrot Sector of the LoC.