ISPR: COAS Bajwa discusses regional security during Bahrain visit

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Bahrain on an official visit from 06-08 January, 2021, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

During the visit, the Army Chief called on His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad bin lsa Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Excellency Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, Commander-In-Chief Bahrain Defence Forces and His Royal Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Commander Bahrain National Guard. During the meetings, matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence, security cooperation and regional security situation in Middle East came under discussion.

The Bahraini leadership reaffirmed their special relationship with Pakistan and also pledged to keep working for even better relations between the two brotherly countries.

The COAS was presented with the Bahrain Order (First Class) by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for making significant contributions in defence cooperation between both the countries.

Later on, the COAS also witnessed the closing ceremony of Pak-Bahrain joint military exercise AL-BADAR-V at Sakhir Camp.

He appreciated standard of the training and the results attained. The COAS said that the exercise signified the joint efforts of both nations against terrorism.