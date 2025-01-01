ISPR DG lauds Iranian peace efforts amidst Pak-India standoff

ISLAMABAD: ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has applauded the peace efforts of Iran amidst the tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

The DG was giving interview to IRNA, an Iranian outlet, in which he talked broadly about the overall security in the region. Iran offered to mediate between India and Pakistan after the arch-rivals descended into a military conflict. The situation took a turn for the worse when India launched unprovoked attacks on the Pakistani soil.

The DG said, “We are pleased with all the efforts of the international community and brotherly countries, especially Iran, which played a role in reducing tensions.” Ahmed emphasised, “Pakistan is fully grateful to the international community and we are especially grateful to brotherly countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He continued, “We should be aware that there are forces in the region who, with the help of external factors, are seeking to create misunderstanding and confusion among brotherly countries in the region and want to create a rift between friends and brothers.” The Pakistani army spokesman emphasised that Iran and Pakistan have very historical and brotherly relations and have always stood by each other in all challenges and trials.

According to IRNA, Lt Gen Chaudhry spoke about the latest developments in South Asia as well as the “importance of regional and international diplomacy to help de-escalate tensions”. In an interview with a British TV channel this past week, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry issued a stern warning that Pakistan would respond decisively and forcefully to any ceasefire violation by India.

The military spokesperson stated that any incursion or challenge to Pakistan’s sovereignty would provoke a harsh and immediate reaction. “Our response to any aggression threatening our territory or integrity will be severe,” he asserted. Only days after the ceasefire understanding was reached, Gen Ahmed Sharif cautioned that any military confrontation between the nuclear-armed neighbours could result in devastating consequences for both.

“If India imagines there’s room for limited warfare with Pakistan, it’s inviting mutual destruction,” he added. Highlighting the gravity of nuclear risk, he noted that major global powers, including the United States, recognised the danger posed by any escalation. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump expressed interest in mediating the long-standing Kashmir issue. However, India has traditionally opposed external mediation and has not formally agreed to negotiations under the truce terms. — IRNA