ISPR DG urges students to be aware of modern-day challenges

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday said that the students to ensure their positive role in domestic development and be aware of modern-day challenges.

In a statement issued by the Pakistan Army’s media wing, students from the Baltistan University Skardu visited the ISPR and met Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor.

The delegation of students praised the army s efforts for peace and stability in the country.

They also thanked Pakistan Army for its role in the social and economic development of Gilgit Baltistan.

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor appreciated role of youth in failing the attempts of hostile powers through 5th Generations warfare using social media and targeting the youth.

The ISPR DG asked students to stay well aware of the challenges and focus on their career progression so as to positively contribute towards national development.